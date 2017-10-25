The famed Duck and Waffle is a 24/7 upmarket restaurant forty storeys up, specialising in traditional British cuisine with a focus on small game by Liverpool Street.

We went at midnight since there were no availabilities until 11:30 pm, which was a very interesting experience. Going for dinner at that time is something unusual and makes it all the more exciting.

The décor and atmosphere is something to really get excited about: first you are sped up the 40 storeys in a private glass lift that overlooks the whole of London and then it opens into the chic bar with a winding staircase that goes down to Sushi Samba, a Peruvian and Brazilian restaurant on the two floors just below. Your eyes are drawn to the central bar lit by lights behind the glass bottles of the spirits. However, once your eyes drift to the rest of the room, the view is what captivates you. Overlooking London, there isn’t much that you can’t see. We had a half an hour wait for the restaurant even once we had got into the bar, so we sat and took in the sights over a Coffee and Coconut cocktail (with a ridiculously large ice cube).

Tobias and I were lucky enough to get a corner table with just spectacular views over London. We were rather hyped since I hadn’t been to Duck and Waffle before (and we may have also had a few rounds of cocktails before), and our service totally reflected this is such a good way. We had a waiter called Michael, who gave us service like I haven’t experienced in a long time: so bubbly and friendly, and willing to help in any way. He and Tobias also enjoyed mocking me over my excitement of the restaurant which just made the experience all the more fun.

We had gone to have dessert at Duck and Waffle, but low and behold the only thing that annoyed me about the restaurant was that we had to have a main each before we had anything else on the menu. This was seriously frustrating as I had already had a large meal that night before the cocktails and didn’t want another calorific meal, so do take this in mind when going after 11:30 pm.

Nevertheless, the food was nothing like I’ve had before. Dan Doherty, the Chef Director, has blown the lid off traditional British dining to really experiment with flavours and ingredients that has created some masterful dishes. Since I hadn’t been to Duck and Waffle before, I had to have the original, whilst Tobias has the duck egg en cocotte. The duck was succulent and full of flavour, I could have easily had it by itself, but when paired with the buttery waffle, saltiness of the duck egg, and slightly spicy but sweet mustard maple syrup, it was orgasmic. The duck egg en cocotte was even better in my mind, the underlying tones of truffles with the wild mushrooms and Gruyere were phenomenal. I often find that truffles can overpower dishes, but here the quantity was perfect.

The excellent service was finished with a flourish as Michael brought over a little congratulations cake (even though we had nothing to celebrate) because he said how we had been a really smiley fun couple of friends, so I highly recommend being nice to your waiter next time you’re in a restaurant!

Overall, Duck and Waffle did not disappoint its reputation. The unbelievable flavours and jaw-dropping views are worth the extra you pay. Would recommend going on an empty stomach, even late at night so that you can experience and appreciate the dishes for all they are. If you’re looking for a spectacle to impress a date or your friends, Duck and Waffle is cracking.

What Did We Have?

Holly

· Duck and waffle £17

· Coffee cocktail (coffee Jack Daniels based) £14

Tobias

· Duck egg en cocotte £13

· Coconut cocktail (Monkey Shoulder whiskey based) £14

www.duckandwaffle.com