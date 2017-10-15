We Could All Learn a Thing or Two from Glenn Gould

This month marks twenty-five years since the death of Glenn Gould, a figure one can still picture humming involuntarily, hunched over the piano, his attention timelessly captivated by his art. His restless creativity and devotion to exploring his limitless visions of the potentials of music cements his legacy as arguably the most dynamic and polarising pianist of the twentieth century. Renowned for his individuality, both in his unorthodox interpretations and in his idiosyncratic tendencies on and off the performance stage, I have no doubt that Gould will forever be remembered, not just for his contributions to the art form, but also for his determination to remain true to himself, an ethos I believe that we should all draw inspiration from.

But how do we be true to ourselves when our senses of self, trueness and the paths according to which we self-discover are subject to a constant tide of external pressure? One can be forgiven for perceiving that an irreducible futility surrounds the notion of loyalty to one’s self given that our freedom to choose what we do in life is subject always to the essential parameters of our societal and social boxes. “Find yourself” we are instructed, once more faced with a choice between paths already set.

Like many of us, Gould’s path was seemingly set up for him from an early age. His mother, having envisioned her son’s future as a concert pianist, was instrumental in nurturing his early signs of musical prodigy, such as encouraging him to sing as he played, which would later ingrain itself as a performance habit, much to the annoyance of his recording engineers. This pressure to follow a particular career path is something that we all experience, be it from our families to pursue a specific degree as a means to an end or an environmental pressure while at university to enter the corporate world. At the LSE, for example, it cannot be denied that we are provided with a wealth of such employment opportunities, where the likes of suits and long office hours feature heavily—each year I am accustomed to being inundated with City-related events.

Out of the numerous questions posed to employers during networking events, one stood out to me in particular: “Does your firm promote individuality?”. What is it about a City career and the progression through its corporate hierarchy that so implies a pseudo sense of finding yourself as just another one of many suits in a competitive sea of grey? The more I picture my future along this path, I cannot help but feel that I would lose myself, that the idealistic ambitions of childhood are just that—childhood, and that the image of my future self resembles just another cog in the capitalist machine.

So how, then, is Gould an individual to take inspiration from? Like many artists, he was subjected to the pressure to conform, but nevertheless remained steadfastly loyal to his musical vision and creative pursuits. His decision in 1955 to record Bach’s Goldberg Variations, then perceived to lie solely within the jurisdiction of the likes of the harpsichordist Wanda Landowska, anchored his international reputation with his groundbreaking interpretation. After retiring from public performance in 1964 while at the height of his career, he invested the remainder of his life in exploring the breadth of his creative imagination through his recordings, broadcasting, and writings. Gould ultimately remained true to his own individuality without succumbing to the pitfalls of a predetermined path.

This is not to say, however, that we should avoid all trends for fear of losing ourselves to conformity or that we should deliberately strive to be eccentric for the sake of individuality, but rather that we should always think for ourselves. Thus, although I accept that my future self may likely embark on a career in the corporate world, I nevertheless take from Gould that although one day I may adorn a suit, I can choose its colour.