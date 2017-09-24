LSE Library: Refurbishment We Care About

The Lower Ground floor of the LSE Library was refurbished over the summer, with new tables, desks and seating space added.

This refurbishment was conducted with a team of architects alongside Library staff and the Students’ Union, to “provide a design that will enhance the look of the Lower Ground Floor and greatly improve the experience of using the space”, according to the Library website.

The refurbishment provides additional study spaces, silent spaces for individual work with power and data, additional power and data sockets, and the use of acoustic screening to reduce noise.

There have been a number of changes to the facilities that used to be held on the Lower Ground Floor. The Print & Copy Helpdesk has now been moved to the IMT Walk In Centre on the 1st floor of the Library. The lockers have been moved to the ground floor, while the PCs with assistive technology are on the 1st floor of the Library beside room R121.

“As an international student I like seeing that my tuition fees are going to the development of facilities that I will actually use”, said one anonymous third year student about the refurbishment of the Lower Ground Floor. “I’m not convinced by the carpet though.”

“It looks less grim and unfriendly now”, commented another student. “It’s nice to see the burst of colour as soon as you walk in.”

Another anonymous third-year, probably typical of many LSE students, said “Are there still beanbags? Yes? Ok, that’s all I care about”.

On a Friday afternoon before term had officially started, the Lower Ground Floor was almost full to the brim, suggesting that LSE students do appreciate this use of their tuition fees.



