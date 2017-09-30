LSE SU UN Society – A Retrospective

The LSE SU UN Society is proud to present “A Retrospective”: A summary of our recent history. Please join us as we revisit experiences, achievements and initiatives:

tinyurl.com/retrospectiveunsoc

Over time, the faces of members may have changed, but our values have not. This document is a homage filled with appreciation to all members that have contributed and shaped our society. To kick off the new year, we seek to introduce the future by looking into the past. We hope youenjoy reading the report!