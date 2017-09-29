The Next Big Shift

What links a wheel, a steam engine and a computer? Other than perhaps a steampunk Batmobile, all three inventions paved the way for industrial revolutions which in turn transformed human society. These three revolutions were not the last big shifts however, and now it’s renewable energy that looks set to reshape human society. And, in contrast to the steam engine and the computer, which when invented predominately benefited the developed world, renewable technology has the capacity to rebalance the North-South divide.

India’s population is currently the fastest expanding in the world and with this comes an ever increasing demand for energy. Already there are 240 million Indian’s without reliable access to electricity. India cannot afford to import energy to meet the demand thus leaving it with one solution, investment in renewable energy. Should India make sufficient investments in renewable energy the result will be the consistent supply of energy to one of the world’s largest populations and a rapidly developing nation non-reliant on imports of energy from other nations. The implications of this will be immense; lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, allowing the huge population to engage in trading and essentially creating an economic powerhouse.

Many African nations cannot afford to import and invest in conventional energy; therefore the effects of a renewable energy revolution in Africa would be of similar magnitude to those in India. The millions of African’s currently stuck in a poverty trap (essentially living in an agrarian society) would gain access to electricity, trade and lift themselves out of poverty. Furthermore, African nations would become energy self-sufficient, reducing their vulnerability to geopolitical conflicts.

While developing countries stand to benefit the most from the green revolution, developed nations also have much to gain. Currently all EU Nations import more energy than they export with two key consequences. First and foremost is the cost of importing energy and the adverse impact this has on government budgets. A further consequence is that the EU is dependent on the geopolitical environment. The 1973 oil embargo by OPEC highlights this, alongside the fact that Europe imports much of its gas from a highly unpredictable Russia. The green energy revolution would alleviate these problems.

With so many modern conflicts being caused by energy and its scarcity, a world with more energy sufficiency should be a world with less conflict. In Crimea, Moscow would not have been able to act with so much impunity had Europe not been reliant on Russia for its gas supply. Vital trade routes would not be the source of unrest that they are today. In 2011 15.2 million of the 87 million barrels of oil produced per day passed through the straits of Malacca. Due to its strategic importance, control of the straits is constantly contested by nations. This is a prime example of a conflict that would be alleviated by the green revolution.

With the technology starting to become established we seem to be on the brink of a renewables revolution. A major stumbling block is an ability to store the renewable energy to ensure it can be used when required. Elon Musk is making leaps and bounds in the development of batteries for renewable energy storage. However, even without this missing piece governments across the world are still making ambitious commitments to increase renewable energy generation. In 2016 $227bn was invested globally in clean energy compared to $114bn in fossil fuels. Narendra Modi, India’s PM has committed to a 20 fold increase in India’s solar power generation by 2022. Angela Merkel announced the removal of nuclear power from Germany’s energy mix in 2011 and has replaced it with renewable energy. On particularly gusty weeks Germany has had the problem of generating too much wind energy!

It is not only countries making sizeable commitments, global companies are also following suit. Shell has said it will spend $1bn a year on biofuels, hydrogen and renewables by 2020 while Dong energy has sold its conventional power department to focus on its wind power sector. This global surge of investment in renewable energy would not be occurring if nations did not envisage a bright, green future.

To tackle climate change we need a green revolution and now it looks like one has come. Its effects will be of as great a magnitude as the wheel, the steam engine and the computer. It’s a revolution that is touching and will touch all parts of our lives. Though there are many hurdles yet to overcome before we can truly mitigate climate change the green energy revolution and its many possibilities mean that there is, at least, hope.