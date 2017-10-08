Have you ever wondered what the fuss was about empirical research methods? Have you wanted to learn more about these methods but haven’t found the opportunity to do so?

We have just the right programme for you! Quant 4 Qual was conceived of by a group of Economics students at the LSE who identified a demand gap that was previously unmet within the school community. Now in its third year, Quant 4 Qual is keeping with its promise to make learning statistics and quantitative research methods fun and accessible for all! We assume no prior background in mathematics and statistics, and this programme is designed for undergraduate students of all years.

We will be holding workshops on statistical research methods used in the social sciences to answer ‘what-if’ causal questions. This will be a 5-week course, consisting of 1.5 hour sessions, running in Michaelmas Term on Wednesdays from 6-7.30pm and hosted in LSE LIFE. All sessions are planned and conducted by students with tremendous passion for academia and interest in sharing their interest in these empirical research methods. All content will be taught through the lens of actual studies, and grounded in examples.

Do come along to our introductory session on 11 Oct 2017 (Wednesday) at 6pm ! Meet our lecturers and learn more about the content of the course. Food will be catered at the session!

Do sign up for the session at this link – limited spots are available, so do hurry!

https://apps.lse.ac.uk/trainingsystem/userBooking/course/8325124

Any questions can be directed to B.J.Toh@lse.ac.uk.