Review – The Ministry of Utmost Happiness by Arundhati Roy

Arundhati Roy’s second novel, unlike her massively successful debut The God of Small things, has not made it to the Man Booker Prize shortlist. This is unsurprising. The book is good, yes, and fans will find many of the elements in there that made The God of Small Things so magical. However, something seems out of place. This prevents The Ministry of Utmost Happiness from reaching its potential.

The story starts with Anjum, a transgender woman that lives in a transgender community in Calcutta. She decides to leave and starts living on a graveyard, where she builds a hotel around the gravestones. Another storyline starts, that of three men who in fell in love with the same Arundhati Roy-like woman, Tilo. As grown-ups, they are all involved in the Kashmir conflict: one as a high-ranking officer in the regime, one as a freedom fighter, and the third as a journalist. Roy’s reflections on the war are honest and despite her obvious passion never lapse into sentimentality. Her activist voice is strong, and her style is pleasantly poetic.

Perhaps it is the tacit activism in Roy’s writing that seems off when compared to the character’s seeming detachment. But admissibly, this is also what spurs reflection on the book. The thing that is really incomprehensible about the story is what is supposed to be its climax. It involves a baby that comes out of nowhere and somehowties up all the storylines. I might be missing something, but I do not see what the baby has to do with it all. Possibly, my high expectations added to this frustration about the confusing ending. More likely, Roy has gone one step to far in trying to create meaning. So, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness is not a must-read, but it certainly has some original things to offer, be it to new readers or old fans.