Union

My Summer: Trekking to Machu Picchu for Action Against Hunger!

Kamilia Rozlan

I'm a 2nd year Law student, and my interest lies in the relationship between justice and rights, & inequality, race, and discrimination. Academics aside, in my free time I love playing sports (I'm trying out jiu jitsu this term!), listening to podcasts, and helping out in soup kitchens. And, last but not least, as a true Malaysian, I can pretty much eat like I have two (or three) stomachs!

Previous Article
UK fails to grasp EU’s internal logic
Next Article
UNSOC Week 2017: Diversity, Discourse, Relevance
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *