A Tale from the Future: Sex, Drones and Rock ‘n’ Roll

Just a few years from now, an eighteen-year-old boy named Alec will be sitting at his desk trying to focus on his Modern History A Level revision. He will be trying to work his way through the particularly thorny 2016 Politics module but his mind will drift off to Christine.

How many times he had looked at her from afar! Across the room in their Memeology class he had watched her play with her dark curls, her delicate fingers twisting her hair as her hand rested on her smooth cheek; not even Harambe could take his mind off the arousal which would stir in him. So it had filled him with shock and joy when he had finally mustered up the courage to ask her out and she had said yes. It was only a month ago but it felt like they had been together for years.

As he turned his gaze away from the page in his book and towards the window, his iPhone XV (whose mortgage he had just paid off) buzzed. It was Christine. The message said:

Babe I miss you xxx

A rush went through him and he was overwhelmed with passion. He replied instantly with two messages:

I miss you too xxx

How about we solve that problem?? Xxx

He knew she would say yes. He knew her well enough now to know what she wanted. She wanted drone sex. Sure enough, she replied quickly with:

Mmm yes babe xxx

Filled with sexual desire, he reached under his desk and pulled out his drone. He thought of her doing the same and his excitement increased. He quickly tapped on his phone to set the necessary path, went to his window and released the drone, watching its rotors spin powerfully as it rose and rose.

Before long he saw Christine’s drone arrive at his window. At the same moment his drone was sliding into Christine’s room through her window. They both undressed and whispered to each other through their phones whilst the rotors slowed down and before long they were both naked and making sweet, hot, mechanical love to each other’s drones. Once he had overcome the fear of putting his penis near to a machine with spinning blades attached, he had come to love drone sex. The specialised attachments made it convenient, efficient and satisfying.

Suddenly Alec heard Christine’s voice through his phone. “Babe,” she said. He stopped.

“What is it?” He was worried.

“You’re…” she said sheepishly. “You’ve run out of batteries.”

He paled. “Oh my god,” he said. “This… this has never happened before.” He felt embarrassment and shame drowning him.

“It’s okay,” she said.

“I’m so sorry.” He got up and sat on his chair with his head in his hands as Christine’s drone sat inactive on his bed.

“It’s okay,” she said again. “It’s not a big deal. It happens to everyone.”

But he knew she was just saying that. He thought of her telling all her friends about how his drone ran out of batteries and he began to cry. He knew she would never look at him the same way again.