Taters gonna hate

Potatoes on the loose at Nutford House

Last week, mysterious potatoes with cryptic messages started appearing in front of students’ rooms in Nutford House (an intercollegiate accommodation).These potatoes have been placed there by an unknown prankster with messages like: ‘why did the potato go to the doctor? Because it wasn’t peeling well’. The incidents have been documented on an Instagram account called @tatersgonnahate.

When reached out for comment they have said: ‘We’re just a bunch of good spuddies who enjoy bringing people together one potato at a time’. While these lighthearted mash-inations are known to be made by students living in Nutford, little other information is available on their identities.