The End of the Road for South Sudan?

  1. Dr. Peter Kopling says:
    February 28, 2017 at 4:06 am

    “As long as the Kiir and Machar continue to abuse their power to pursue ethnic conflict, matters only look set to get worse” The preceding statement is major part of the problem. The world put out a narrative of duality engineered by the government of Obama, that “Both sides” are equally responsible for the the mayhem in our nation. But this is where the world bares responsibilities and journalists like you bares responsibilities for the false and misleading narratives that “Both Sides narratives”!

    1) In 2013 Machar et al ( >13 national leaders, founders of the liberation war) Pressed Kiir politically, kiir responded by declaring smashing tribal Militias subsequently these very Militia triggered a fight and Kiir took advantage of it and declared a false coup went on to clear Juba of Machars Kin, while Machar himself had to run for his life! Where is the duality of responsibilities here? Kiir got away with genocide in the nations capital of the our Nuer brothers.

    2) The peace treaty, Machar signed it timely and without reservations. kid refused to sign and cried foul and brought a long lists of reservations, and ran from Addis to Juba where he was followed to sign it. As soon as he did, he engineered derailment coming out with unconstitutional in direct violations of the peace deal, he decreed 28 states, where is duality of responsibilities here?

    3) kid refused to demilitarized Juba, even so, Machar brought all his eggs in one basket in the enemies den? If the man did not mean peace will he come to Juba, where he narrowly escaped in 2013, losing 18 of his body guards?

    4) While in Juba, His security officials as well Officials were being killed and JMEC and the world was quiet, where is the duality of responsibilties?

    5) The massacre in Wau, In western Equatoria, In Wandruba and in Magwi County eastern Equatoria while Machar was in Juba to implement the peace deal, these killing in Equatoria and Western Bahr el ghazal was going on, where is the duality of responsibilities.

    6) The July 2016 Crises, is by now known engineered by Kiir and Paul Malong and they pursued Machar 40 days and nights trying to kill him, Who is the trouble make here?

    7) Machar called for Intervention force in Juba, Kiir refused, the Security council members travelled to Juba, something not seen often, Kiir gave lip services and as soon as they left up to today there is no intervention forces.

    8) After serving death, Machar is sidelined by the Obama admisnitrations and the former peace negotiators the likes of Kenya became enemies to the opposition. So where is the Dualities and where is this power Machar is misusing?

    It is until the world call spade s spade and call out the killer of our people, then Juba will never feel the need to pay attention, because no one is putting the burden of the conflict on Kiir. Kir is the sole author of this conflict and he is the perpertrtator of the war for tribal benefits. The 2 millions refugees ran from Kiir not Machar. The IDP right few meters away from Kiirs palace are hiding from him not Machar. So it is time to tell the truth without which Kiir will never feel the heat.

    Dr. Kopling

  2. Pasquale Clement says:
    March 2, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    The beaver online feature editor:
    I was rather bemused and perplexed by your writings on South Sudan. Please try to widen your knowledge and understanding about South Sudan and its conflicts.
    Your writings are of mediocre type and totally lacks journalistic ethics which based on facts and unbiased sound judgement.
    Dr. Peter Koplings has adequately responded and I will not waste time on the same.
    Let me draw your attention to the following few points for clarity and for you to comprehend:

    1. The 1991 incidence where the Dinkas assumed that a lot of their kinsmen from Bor were massacred by Dr. Riek Machar was a prefabrication orchestrated by the Dinkas themselves to smear the reputation of Dr. Riek Machar and subsequently the whole Nuer community. Who should be held accountable for thousands of Nuers killing in that incident?
    You should understand that the killings were triggered by late Garang simply because Dr. Riek Machar and others were calling for democracy within the SPLM by then. Because Garang could not tolerate decent, the end result was that incident of 1991. President Kiir is just repeating the same scenarios.
    2. Dr. Riek Machar was the proponent of the self determination for Southern Sudan by then. Read the Khartoum peace agreement. Kiir and his Dinkas are claiming to have liberated South Sudan from the Arabs forgetting the referendum where South Sudanese voted overwhelmingly for separation.
    3. Today the Dinkas have dominated every aspect of life in South Sudan and when they are challenged, they always resort to violence and unsubstantiated baseless accusations of coups. This is what happened in Dec. 2013 and July 2016 respectively. This falsehood of Kiir’s notion of coup d’ etat have been disproved by the Obasanjo and the Great lakes conference of the parliamentarian reports respectively.
    4. The region under IGAD have become partisan to the conflict. They are only mimicking the tone of President Kiir. This has been exemplified by the JMEC chairman, Festous Moggae. The countries of Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia are driven by lust for the abundance of South Sudan natural resources. They are there to loot these free resources because there is an incompetent and foolishness leader in power who does not have valuation for the country natural resouces. As long as these countries have a vested negatively detrimental interest in South Sudan, peace will never be realised.
    5. Lastly the solutions to these problems are complete regime change, redividion of South Sudan into confederal states and self determination for those states with options for independence or loose confederation. The people of Equatoria and Western Bahr El Ghazal as well as upper Nile are encouraged to embrace this option of confederal system of government. Because Kiir’s community are unruly making the dissemination of law and order impossible, the rest of South Sudanese communities cannot be held hostage to the rule of this medieval primitive president.

