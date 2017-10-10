The Life Goddess is an experimental Greek restaurant located on Store Street specialising in Greek wine and seafood. Drop by for a tapas lunch that changes every day or walk in for a light and colourful dinner perfect for early evenings.

Cameron and I sat outside in the warm summer evening on a table nestled between couples and friends: if the weather’s nice, it’s definitely worth it. Store Street is a hidden gem of independent coffee shops, galleries and cute restaurants just off of the bustle of Tottenham Court Road. The interior is also original with the walls lined with the exclusive Greek wines they offer to buy with your meal or separately for a gift (or for later).

The food. Oh my.

To begin, tomato soup in a small glass with ricotta and a hint of red pepper and chilli. This was actually one of my favourites of the night, such flavour and a sweetness that was unexpected. The meze were also fabulous. I highly recommend the roasted aubergine and the filo feta because they were just to die for. The roasted aubergine was cooked to perfection, not bitter nor stringy as aubergine can be if not cooked correctly. It was complemented with the goats cheese that had been baked on top as well as the tomatoes and onions inside.

The mains were also good, with great presentation once again. The tuna was fantastic, perfectly seared on the outside and raw on the inside. Excellent quality of fish, it just melted on your tongue and really was brilliant. The sauce was what I like to describe as a tomato chilli teriyaki and it gave an Asian flair which was interesting to see in the Greek dish. The octopus was well presented, good, but not the best I’ve had, however, it was certainly a good catch since the meat was dense and certainly no cheaper corners cut. Since my original review, I’ve been back and had an octopus meze that was much better, perfect texture and flavour that makes you sigh: definitely recommend the meze over the main if you’re a seafood lover.

Overall, The Life Goddess is one of my favourite restaurants in London. If you’re looking for a cuisine that’ll really make you take a minute, look no further than The Life Goddess for something that’ll truly satisfy tastes you never knew you had!

What did we have? (Between 2)

ENTREE

Red pepper and tomato soup

MEZE

Roasted aubergine with walnuts and tomatoes

Filo feta

Crab and prawn croquettes

MAINS

Octopus with potato ganache and salad

Seared tuna with a tomato teriyaki sauce and salad

DESSERT

Dessert of the day

WINE

2015 Biblia Chora Areti

Taste: 9/10

Atmosphere/decor: 7/10

Hospitality: 7/10

Value for money: 8/10

Presentation: 9/10

Overall: 9/10

http://thelifegoddess.com/

020 7637 2401