Uncategorized

The Long Read: Why I’m Leaving the LSE

Features Editor

Previous Article
China's Rise and Superpower Warfare
Next Article
Obama's Drone War: A Review
Comments (1)
  1. A.F.T says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Spot on stuff. You probably are already familiar with the work of Professor Jordan B. Peterson at the University of Toronto, but he’s now a psychology professor who began his educational career in Political Science. After identifying exactly what you’ve laid out above, he moved into psychology and devoted his academic career to understanding the psychological causes of totalitarianism, and the manifestations and nature of social pathologies. It’s incredibly interesting stuff and I’d recommend you check out his YouTube where he has an extensive collection of lectures and dialogues. Here’s a great one on totalitarianism in Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY7a1RXMbHI

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *