UK fails to grasp EU’s internal logic

In last week’s edition of the Beavers, editor Alan Locke argues that by pushing for further integration and revealing the intent to punish Great Britain for Brexit the EU has shown “its true colours”. As evidence he cites Juncker’s recent proposal to strengthen European military cooperation and his call for EU countries to adopt the euro as their currency, as well as EU officials stating the Brexit will not leave the United Kingdom unharmed. According to Mr. Locke, these developments give credibility to the Brexit voters, as they confirm the fears of further integration and prove the bad intent on behalf of the EU. For those who seek to make a post-factum apology for the Brexit this argument might seem compelling. In reality, however, it is time to face the facts and stop tilting at windmills.

In order to explain Juncker’s recent integration proposals, one could point towards the current geopolitical developments on the edges of Europe and the lessons learned from the Eurozone crisis. Nonetheless, it is also important to grasp that these proposals do not come out of the blue, but were already envisaged in the Lisbon Treaty of 2009 or earlier instruments. Instruments, moreover, that Great Britain has signed and ratified.

Ideas of military cooperation were central to early European integration. In 1954 only a small majority in the French National Assembly voted against the creation of the European Defence Community, which would have established “common institutions, command armed forces and common budget.” Ever since, the aims for defence cooperation have been more modest. Mostly this was due to strong opposition on behalf of the UK. It was only after Tony Blair gave a go for enhanced cooperation in the St. Malo declaration of 1998 that the EU’s current Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) could see the light.

The recent establishment of the Military Planning and Conduct Capacity and Juncker’s proposal for increased defence cooperation must been seen in the light of this Policy. Relevant provisions of the EU treaties expressly mention that the Common Defence Policy will include “the progressive framing of a common Union defence policy”, which “will lead to a common defence” (by unanimous decision of the heads of states). Of course, now that the UK no longer forms an obstacle, there will be more opportunities to develop common defence policies. Nonetheless: throughout the existence of the European project military integration was always on the table.

Equally, further integration and the ultimate adaptation of the euro by all members of the European Union has always been part of the deal. Through the ratification of the Maastricht treaty of 1992, all Member States of the European Union are under the obligation to introduce the euro, as soon as they meet the convergence criteria. Juncker solely reiterated this already existing obligation: the euro really is destined to become the common currency of the EU. The United Kingdom, however, secured an Opt-out from the single currency and was never legally bound to give up the pound.

The idea that the EU wants to punish the UK for the Brexit is also misguided. Mr. Locke’s ask whether the sole objective of the EU is to “perpetuate its own existence”. In order to grasp the EU’s stance on Brexit this question must be answered affirmatively. In fact, it is essential. The European Union is a supranational organisation consisting of (still) 28 Members States, who together have created a single market. The idea of a single market is rather simple: all countries apply the same rules, harmonise their laws or recognise each other’s national standards. This system only works if countries are not allowed to cherry-pick, for the logic of the single market requires all countries accepting the same rules.

No EU country has an interest in providing the UK with a deal that would allow cherry picking, i.e. having the advantages of the single market, without being a part of it and bearing the costs of it. Therefore the EU-27 have consistently held that the four freedoms are a package deal. They cannot be obtained one apart from the other, because the integrity of the internal market triumphs all other considerations. After all, if the UK can secure a sweet deal, other countries would soon follow the UK’s example and this would be the end of the single market as such.

Let’s take the case of Germany: it might be the case that Germany has a trade surplus of £24 billion with the United Kingdom and therefore has an interest in keeping smooth access to the UK’s market. At the same time, Germany’s trade surplus with the rest of the EU is a multiple of that number. Hence, even representatives of the German car industry (an industry that exports heavily to the UK) unequivocally embraced the priority of the integrity of the European single market over all other considerations. It is time for the UK to grasp this logic. It is not about punishment, but about a crucial principle of European integration.

Brexit is Brexit, but mostly it is a problem of the United Kingdom. Its cause can be ascribed to political elites unwilling to grant a realistic and honest portrait of the European Union, its benefits and its costs. Now it is time to face the fact that the UK has chosen to leave the world’s biggest single market, without realising it is impossible to “have your cake and eat it too”. The unwillingness in the UK to do so is worrisome, but the EU cannot be blamed for that.