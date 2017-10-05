Union

UNSOC Week 2017: Diversity, Discourse, Relevance

United Nations Society

The LSESU UN Society is one of the biggest and most operationally diverse societies on the LSE campus. By empowering you with skills and knowledge about causes you are passionate about, we seek to be a 1-stop society to bring about positive change in our communities. We promote the work and values of the United Nations through academic conferences that promote discussion and debate through roleplay, but also through volunteering, campaigning, speaker events, career support and transferable skills development. We have something to offer for every member of the LSE Community, regardless of discipline, career interest or experience. By you skill sets, perspectives and values to shape you world, we welcome you to our world as global citizens capable of building a brighter future. The world has many issues yet to be resolved, but as we change our world, we change the world. UNSOC is a home for all and there is a place for everyone.

