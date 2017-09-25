UNSOC WEEK – 25th to 27th September 2017

The LSESU UN Society is one of the biggest and most operationally diverse societies on the LSE campus By empowering you with skills and knowledge about causes you are passionate about, we seek to be a 1-stop society to bring about positive change in our communities. We promote the work and values of the United Nations through academic conferences that promote discussion and debate through roleplay, but also through volunteering, campaigning, speaker events, career support and transferable skills development. We have something to offer for every member of the LSE Community, regardless of discipline, career interest or experience. UNSOC is a home for all and there is a place for everyone. We look forward to seeing you there!

